With all of us potentially spending more time at home over the coming weeks, here’s some good news from the fine folks at Amazon Prime Video – the announcement and first trailer for the new season of Bosch, their excellent crime series led by Titus Welliver.

In the new series, domestic terrorists threaten the fate of Los Angeles, and detective Harry Bosch must save the city in the highest stakes season to date.

All episodes of the new drama hit the streaming service on 17th April.

Watch the new trailer below.