The latest news is that the Avatar movies sequels have halted production in New Zealand. This is all due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and comes via Variety who report that the James Cameron-helmed sequels have stopped “until further notice”.

The trade says that the source is the New Zealand Film Commission who confirmed a postponement. Producer Jon Landau reportedly told the New Zealand Herald: “We’ve delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here (in Los Angeles), and come down there a little bit later than we’d planned.”

There are no less than four Avatar sequels in various stages of production with their releases set to roll out from December 20201. ‘Avatar 2’ will debut in cinemas on 17th December 2021; ‘Avatar 3’ set for December 2023; ‘Avatar 4’ in December 2025; and ‘Avatar 5’ in December 2027.

The Avatar movies are just the latest in a long line of productions stopped across the industry. Other movies on temporary hiatus include ‘The Matrix 4’, Netflix’s Red Notice, the movie version of the video game Uncharted with Tom Holland, and The Batman, among many others.