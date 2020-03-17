Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has reportedly delayed production on The Witcher after one of the actors contracted the coronavirus. Deadline reports that the individual that tested positive for the virus is Kristofer Hivju, who has also appeared in the likes of Game Of Thrones, where he played the character of Tormund Giantsbane, and Connor Rhodes in the most recent instalment of The Fast and the Furious series, The Fate Of The Furious.

The trade newspaper has now said that the show will shut down for two weeks whilst the set is deep cleaned. Shooting was reportedly taking place at Arborfield Studios outside of London.

“We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection,” Netflix reportedly said in an email.

The production is the latest in a long line of titles halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More as it comes in.