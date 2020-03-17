Pin 2 Shares

Lionsgate has set a July release date for the upcoming Gemma Arterton film Summerland. The film is written and directed by Jessica Swale and is described as an intensely emotional journey of womanhood and self-discovery, love and friendship. Your first look at the new movie is above courtesy of the distributor.

The film features a phenomenal cast including Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, The Girl With All The Gifts), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Misbehaviour, Belle), BAFTA Award winner and Academy Award nominee Tom Courtenay (45 Years, Doctor Zhivago), Penelope Wilton (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Downton Abbey), Lucas Bond (Of Kings and Prophets, The Miniaturist) and Dixie Egerickx (The Secret Garden, The Little Stranger).

The film is written and directed by Jessica Swale (Nell Gwynn), and is produced by Guy Heeley (Locke) and Adrian Sturges (Chimerica).

Here’s the official synopsis:

SUMMERLAND follows the story of fiercely independent folklore investigator, Alice (Gemma Arterton) who secludes herself in her clifftop study, debunking myths using science to disprove the existence of other-worldly forces and magic. Consumed by her work, but also profoundly lonely, she is haunted by a love affair from her past.

When spirited young Frank, an evacuee from the London Blitz, is dumped into her irritable care, his innocence and wonder unlock deeply buried and painful secrets in Alice’s past, and make her re-evaluate what it really means to free your imagination. Bravely embracing life’s miraculous unpredictability, Alice learns that wounds may be healed, hope and second chances do exist, and any woman must defiantly be two things: who and what she wants.

The planned release date is 24th July.