Various outlets are reporting that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is having its release date delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak that is affecting virtually every country in the world. The news can’t come as a big surprise considering most cinemas are closed in both the United States and now the UK.

The Verge reports that the film will be delayed though no new date has been set as yet by Disney. It was originally set to bow on 1st May.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller BLACK WIDOW, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The next big Marvel movie, the first of 2020, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. It is directed by Cate Shortland who is behind the likes of Berlin Syndrome.

Black Widow is just the latest in a long line of movie releases to be delayed. Disney themselves halted the release of Mulan and two other major movies just last week for the same reasons.