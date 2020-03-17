Pin 3 Shares

It looks like Warner Bros. has joined Disney and Universal in bringing some of their recent releases to the on-demand digital platform earlier than expected. The WB has announced that they are to release the Suicide Squad spin-off Birds Of Prey to VOD next week, in the United States at least, for a reasonable $19.99.

The film was released in cinemas at the beginning of February which means that its debut on the home platform will be around six weeks since its theatrical debut.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Cathy Yan, the director of Birds of Prey expressed her support on social media.

I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier. https://t.co/TrKynikHLx — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 16, 2020

Related: Birds of Prey review

Birds Of Prey follows Universal’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma which are all set for the usual on-demand channels from Friday, and Disney’s Frozen II which is now available on their Disney+ streaming service and major on-demand outlets.

Expect more studios and distributors to follow after the coronavirus outbreak has led cinemas to close all over the world.

We’ll update as more becomes available.