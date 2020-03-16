Pin 1 Shares

In an unprecedented move, Universal Pictures will make a bunch of their theatrical titles available on-demand from this coming Friday, including the box-office smash that is The Invisible Man. Recent releases The Hunt and Emma will also be available to rent in the United States and other ‘offshore markets where the titles are in release,’ so reports Deadline. The recommended price point will be $19.99 for a 48-hour rental.

The trade adds that Trolls: World Tour, which will hit at Easter, will also be available for rental when it is released at Easter on the 10th of April. Universal will still release the movie in cinemas that weekend also.

Cinemas in Los Angeles and New York were closed from Sunday and many more countries could apply the same restrictions as the outbreak continues to grow. Universal’s move is a sensible one – making the movies now playing in cinemas available at home – and one that could change the movie industry, at least in terms of distribution over the next couple of months. Will other studios and distributors follow?

Disney announced at the weekend that they would make Frozen II available for streaming ahead of its scheduled home release, as well as the closing film in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

We’ll bring you more as it comes in.