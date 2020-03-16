Pin 1 Shares

There are a few months to wait for the release of the high-octane action sequel Top Gun: Maverick – we pray it to arrive in cinemas on time – and its star, Pete ‘Maverick, Mitchell himself, Tom Cruise, has been speaking up the movie in a new interview. Speaking to the film magazine Empire, Cruise said that the stunts in the forthcoming movie are unlike anything we’ve seen before. Oh yeah!

Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who was also behind the 1986 original, got together to speak in the new issue of the magazine, saying: “We just started talking,” Cruise said. “And I realised that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically. And I started getting excited about this big challenge of, ‘How do we do it?’ So I said to Jerry, ‘I’ll do it if…’ meaning, I’m not going to do the CGI stuff.”

So, completely practical stunts in the new movie, then?

“What’s different about this movie is that [in Top Gun] we put the actors in the F-14s and we couldn’t use one frame of it, except some stuff on Tom, because they all threw up,” Bruckheimer added. “It’s hysterical to see their eyes roll back in their heads. So everything was done on a gimbal. But in this movie, Tom wanted to make sure the actors could actually be in the F-18s.”

There are tons more over on the Empire website, and we urge you to click on the link to go and see what Mr. Cruise and Mr. Bruckheimer had to say about the ambitious production.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and will also star Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris.

It is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas this June.