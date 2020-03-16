Pin 5 Shares

The first proper images from Steven Spielberg’s version of the classic musical movie West Side Story have been revealed online ahead of the film’s release later this year. The movie will hit cinemas (hopefully) in December with the likes of Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler amongst the cast. It will be based on the musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

West Side Story is produced and directed by Steven Spielberg from a script by Academy Award®-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. The film has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway musical, which was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Tony Award-winner Justin Peck will choreograph the musical numbers in the film. Also leading the production are Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum and Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.

The film’s music team includes renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who will helm the recording of Bernstein’s iconic score; Academy Award®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia) who will be arranging the score for the new adaptation; Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Broadway’s Fun Home and Thoroughly Modern Millie), who will be working with the cast on vocals; and Grammy-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), who will serve as executive music producer for the film.

West Side Story will be released in cinemas on 18th December. You can check out the brand new photos from the movie over on Vanity Fair.