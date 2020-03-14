Pin 0 Shares

Warner Bros. has confirmed (via Deadline) that the production of The Batman, which is now shooting, has been put on hold for two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The film had been shooting in London with Matt Reeves at the helm of the highly anticipated movie with Robert Pattinson playing the title role of Batman/ Bruce Wayne.

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of The Batman will be on a two-week hiatus starting today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the studio said in a statement.

The Batman also stars the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro.

It is the latest in a long line of productions halted due to the pandemic, including Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion and many more. That film was also shooting in the English capital up until Friday of last week.

Warners is also said to be contemplating the shoot for the next ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie, which was set to start rolling next week, and ‘The Matrix 4’, which is set to kick-off its next stage of filming in the German capital of Berlin.

We’ll keep you updated as to how things proceed.