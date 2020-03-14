Pin 0 Shares

Universal Pictures has halted production on Jurassic World: Dominion just a couple of weeks into shooting, as well as two other movies which were also mid-way through filming. Trade bible Variety says that work on the third Jurassic World movie, the feature Flint Strong, and the untitled Billy Eichner project went on hiatus on Friday.

The announcement comes following the delay to the release of the likes of 007 movie No Time To Die, A Quiet Place Part II and a trio of Disney movies, including the new Mulan.

‘Dominion’ had been shooting in London, but due to the spreading of coronavirus pandemic, ‘execs felt it was the best move for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely.’

No word on whether the decision to stop production, for the time being, will affect its summer 2021 release.

More as it comes in.