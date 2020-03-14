Pin 0 Shares

Disney has announced that they plan to release Frozen II onto their streaming service earlier than expected, from as early as 15th March – tomorrow if you’re reading this on the day of publishing. The Mouse House says that the movie will be available in the US on Disney+ with territories including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands just two days later on the 17th March. The UK will get Disney+ from 24th March and we’re guessing that Frozen II will be available from that too, but this hasn’t been confirmed as yet.

CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek said:

“‘Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

