Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been signed to direct a new movie in the popular horror-comedy series Scream. The duo, who helmed last year’s Ready Or Not, will step behind the camera for a new installment in the popular horror series that started all of the way back in 1996.

The news comes from Discussing Film who says that, while plot points are being kept under wraps, the new film will ‘follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes’.

There isn’t any visibility as to whether this will be a new reboot of the series or if it will a continuation of events seen in the previous movies.

