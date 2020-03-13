Pin 2 Shares

The releases of upcoming Disney releases Mulan, The New Mutants, and the horror-thriller Antlers have all been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so reports multiple sources. The live-action version of Mulan was set to hit cinemas later this month, while The New Mutants and Antlers were set to debut in April, but that now won’t be the case.

There are no definite dates in regards to when the three movies will see the light of day due to the uncertainty around the virus and the ongoing threat to cinema closures to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Niki Caro, director of the new Mulan, put out a statement on social media.

You can read it in full below.