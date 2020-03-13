Pin 0 Shares

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new motion poster for the upcoming comic book movie sequel Wonder Woman 1984. The moving poster landed on the film’s official Twitter page today and features Gal Gadot in full costume as the popular superhero.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 will be helmed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins, and star Gal Gadot in the title role. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. And Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot are producing the film. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada are the executive producers.

Joining her behind the scenes are several members of Jenkins’ Wonder Woman team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (Amélie), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (Topsy-Turvy). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (United 93) will cut the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 is based on the character created by William Moulton Marston, appearing in comic books published by DC Entertainment.

The film opens in June. Check out the new poster below.