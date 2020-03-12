Pin 0 Shares

The official podcast of Sky Atlantic and NOW TV’s hit sci-fi series Westworld III will launch on Monday 16 March, the same day the series returns to our screens in the UK.

Host Lauren Laverne, with superfan Jamie East will lead the podcast which will include celebrity guests each week who will analyse each episode. It will also feature exclusive cast and creator interviews with the stars of Westworld.

Westworld III airs Mondays at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. The podcast is available every Monday night after Westworld III airs, on all major podcast platforms.

West:Word – The Westworld Podcast is a production by Znak&Co. and Coex Studios for Sky Atlantic.