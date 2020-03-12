Pin 3 Shares

Apple TV+ has debuted the full trailer for their upcoming feature-length Beastie Boys documentary Beastie Boys Story. The film is directed by Spike Jonze and has to be one of my hotly anticipated streaming releases in the coming months.

Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and loud chewer, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication,” and reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s immortal hit single, “Sabotage.”

This looks absolutely brilliant. Watch the trailer below and check out the film on Apple TV+ from 24th April.