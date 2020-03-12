Pin 0 Shares

People have always been interested in the topic of gambling. This is confirmed by the special popularity of free Vegas slots online and other similar gambling games. Naturally, filmmakers could not help but take advantage of this interest, so they periodically make films with plots revolve around casinos and gambling. Such movies are incredibly colorful and original, and we will talk about some of the most interesting films.

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

This film is a product of Guy Ritchie, shot by him in 1998. In the center of the plot, poker player Eddie with his companions. Eddie plays with criminal authority, nicknamed Hatchet and loses half a million pounds, which in the course of the film leads to the unfolding of action and storyline among all characters.

Casino

The film was released in 1995, giving us a wonderful performance of famous stars, including Sharon Stone and Robert de Niro. Gangsters trust young talented employee Ace to run a casino in Las Vegas. Ace’s enthusiasm led the casino to prosperity, but at one point, his empire becomes synonymous with death and tragedy. The film is based on real events.

Ocean’s Eleven

The plot of this movie, released in 2001, is incredible. The heroes of Brad Pitt and Matt Damon put together a team of the best scammers, develop a master plan to rob a casino, which positioned itself as the most impregnable. Films unfold the events of the plan and have an unexpected ending.

Twenty-one

Film critics called this film as the best movie about blackjack. It was released in 2006, starring Kevin Spacey. His hero Ben, thanks to his mathematical abilities, becomes a member of the “counters” team. Counting cards and exchanging secret gestures, they constantly began to win at the casino. For Ben, this work turned into a passion, which was very difficult to get rid of.

Rounders

This film was shot in 1998 and it tells about casinos, poker, and big money. Lawyer Mike in the person of Matt Damon loves and knows how to play poker, he is a regular at underground gambling establishments. One day, luck changes him, and he gives up his hobby. However, the old friend which helped Mike several years ago involves him in a serious adventure.

The Cincinnati Kid

This film was shot in 1965 in the genre of cinema drama. In New Orleans, the Cincinnati Kid is considered the best stud poker player. And of course, when another champion of card game visits the city, Kid decides to “fight” for his title. A tournament is being organized between the two players…