Pin 0 Shares

The Walt Disney Studios has announced that Peter Jackson’s documentary on The Beatles will arrive in cinemas in September. The Beatles: Get Back will showcase the warmth, camaraderie, and humor of the making of the legendary band’s studio album, “Let It Be,” and their final live concert as a group, the iconic rooftop performance on London’s Savile Row.

The news was announced by Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company, at Disney’s annual meeting of shareholders.

Iger said:

“No band has had the kind of impact on the world that The Beatles have had, and ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is a front-row seat to the inner workings of these genius creators at a seminal moment in music history, with spectacularly restored footage that looks like it was shot yesterday,” says Iger of the announcement. “I’m a huge fan myself, so I could not be happier that Disney is able to share Peter Jackson’s stunning documentary with global audiences in September.”

The film will feature restored imagery, handled by Park Road Post Production of Wellington, New Zealand. The film is being edited by Jabez Olssen, who collaborated with Jackson on 2018’s They Shall Not Grow Old, the groundbreaking film which featured restored and colorised World War I archival footage (see the trailer below).

Peter Jackson said in an official release, “Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces. I’m thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There’s no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people.”

Paul McCartney added, “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

Ringo Starr said, “I’m really looking forward to this film. Peter is great and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out. There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were.”

The Beatles: Get Back is also being made with the enthusiastic support of Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison. The film will be released on 4th September.

More as we get it.