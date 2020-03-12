Pin 0 Shares

Climate change, migration, disability, homelessness and sexuality are just some of the subjects explored in The Uncertain Kingdom, a trailer for which we have just received from Verve Pictures who will release the film in April. The ground-breaking anthology of twenty short films from twenty directors offers a unique portrait of the nation today.

Bringing together artists working across film, TV, theatre, animation, dance and radio, The Uncertain Kingdom directors include IWC Schaffhausen Award winner Hope Dickson Leach (The Levelling), BIFA winner Carol Salter (Almost Heaven), BAFTA and International Emmy winner Guy Jenkin (Drop the Dead Donkey, Outnumbered) Iggy LDN (Black Boys Don’t Cry). Actors David Proud (Marcella), BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Ray Panthaki (Official Secrets, Collette) and Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Bright Star, Cordelia) have also directed films for the project.

The ensemble cast features Alice Lowe (Sightseers, Prevenge), BAFTA nominated Mark Addy (The Full Monty, Game of Thrones), Steve Evets (Looking for Eric, Apostasy), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered, Fleabag), Andy Hamilton (What We Did on Our Holiday), Ruth Madeley (Years & Years) and Laurie Davidson (The Good Liar).

The film will release in cinemas on 3rd April. Here’s the new trailer.