Pin 0 Shares

Sony Pictures has debuted the new trailer for Greyhound, the WWII-set epic starring Tom Hanks and Stephen Graham which is set to land in cinemas in the summer. Hanks also scripted the movie, adapting from the source material “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester. Aaron Schneider directs.

Here’s the official synopsis as provided by Sony.

In a thrilling story inspired by actual events, from a screenplay by and starring Tom Hanks, a first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” in the Atlantic to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war.

Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue round out the principal cast.

Greyhound will preview in cinemas on 21st June (Father’s Day) and will be at cinemas nationwide from 26th June.