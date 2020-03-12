Pin 4 Shares

Hot on the heels of their excellent Onward, which is now playing in cinemas, Pixar and Disney has released the brand new trailer for Soul, their next feature animation set for screens later in the year.

Here’s the synopsis as provided by the studio.

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

The film features the voice of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs. Pete Docter directs with the film co-directed by Kemp Powers and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short “Lou”). Globally renowned musician Jon Batiste will be writing original jazz music for the film, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, from Nine Inch Nails, will compose an original score that will drift between the real and soul worlds.

I love the look of this.

Soul will arrive in cinemas in June. Here’s the trailer.