Pin 0 Shares

To celebrate the release of Vin Diesel’s latest film, Bloodshot, which is out in UK cinemas now, we’re taking a look at Diesel’s career and some of his top films. He has performed as many different characters since starting out in 1990 but he is perhaps best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the incredibly successful and much loved ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. His career was kick-started after he gained the attention of Steven Spielberg through a short film he starred in, called Multi-Facial. Spielberg re-wrote elements of Saving Private Ryan the film he was then working on to allow Diesel to appear in it and the rest, as they say, is history.

Bloodshot (2020)

Bloodshot is out in cinemas now and has Diesel playing the title role. Based on the bestselling comic book, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to live as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly. But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.

Bloodshot is Directed by David S. F. Wilson and starrs Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Utilising one of his best assets – his recognizably deep voice, Diesel gave his voice to the role of The Iron Giant. A film about a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agency wants to destroy. Set in the height of the Cold War it’s one of Diesel’s most heartfelt roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

This superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics and is an action-packed epic space adventure. Directed by James Gunn and starring Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana this action-adventure tells the story of a group of intergalactic criminals who must pull together to stop a powerful villain as he threatens the entire universe. In the film Diesel plays the voice of Groot.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

This epic war film follows the Normandy Landings of World War II. A group of U.S. soldiers are assigned the task of going behind enemy lines to search for Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have already been killed in the war. Starring alongside Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, Diesel plays the role of Private Caparzo.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Fast & Furious is now a huge media franchise with a series of action films, Diesel played the role of Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious in 2001. Based on illegal street racing, heists, and spies. In this release, Los Angeles police officer Brian O’Conner must decide where his loyalty really lies when he becomes enamoured with the street racing world he has been sent undercover to destroy.

Bloodshot is out in UK cinemas now.