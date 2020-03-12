Pin 3 Shares

I had to double-check this but it looks like the ninth movie in the ‘Fast & Furious’ series has been pushed back an entire year by Universal Pictures. The news comes via Variety.

The news of the delay to Fast 9 comes after the likes of new Bond movie No Time To Die and, most recently, A Quiet Place Part II have had their releases delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the planet. The pandemic has caused cinemas to close in multiple territories including China, Italy and South Korea with many more potentially to follow.

More as it comes in.