Apple has ordered a new drama series starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction).

The series is titled Suspicion and is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Thurman. Twenty-one-year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Sounds good. Also amongst the cast are Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Angel Coulby (Dancing On The Edge).

Rob Williams will serve as showrunner. The series is directed by Golden Globe-winner Chris Long and produced by Darin McLeod, so says the official press release.

