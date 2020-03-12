Pin 4 Shares

A Quiet Place: Part II has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus around the world. John Krasinski, the writer/director of the movie, took to his social channels on Thursday to announce that the release of the film would be put back to an as-yet-unannounced date. Here’s what he had to say:

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said in a statement on Instagram. “Well due to the ever changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see to see this movie, I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

A Quiet Place: Part II was set to roll out internationally from 18th March with the UK getting the film a day later on the 19th, and then the U.S. on the 20th.

Here’s the synopsis for the new film.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

More as it comes in.