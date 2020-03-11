Pin 1 Shares

Sony Pictures has released a vignette feature and a couple of clips from their just-released Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel. The film is now playing in cinemas. We also have a juicy new poster.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is an elite soldier recently killed in action, brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins he’s an unstoppable force – the strongest warrior the corporation has ever created – and able to heal instantly. But in upgrading his body, the company is also manipulating his mind and memories. As he begins to remember his past life, Ray isn’t sure what’s real and what’s not – but he’s determined to take back control.

Catch the new videos below. We should have a review for you ASAP.

Origins Vignette

Had a Nightmare

Work Out