The home release details have been revealed for Edward Norton’s striking movie Motherless Brooklyn, a film that I really rather liked upon its release at the tail end of last year. Amongst the cast of the film are the likes of Norton, alongside Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe. The film will be available on digital from 30th March with the physical formats following on 13th April.

Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely guarded secrets that hold the fate of New York in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honour his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.

While the bonus features do see a little on the light side, it is good to see the inclusion of a director’s commentary by Norton on the Blu-ray. Here are the bonus features in full:

“Motherless Brooklyn” Blu-ray contains the following special features:

Making-Of: Edward Norton’s Methodical Process

Commentary with Director Edward Norton

Deleted Scenes

“Motherless Brooklyn” DVD contains the following special feature: