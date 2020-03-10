Pin 1 Shares

We’ve just heard word that Sam Mendes’ striking 1917 is coming to the home formats very soon, and as well as the release dates, we also have the confirmation of the superb bonus materials available on the release.

The film will arrive on download from 4th May and then the physical formats from 18th May.

Here’s the synopsis:

In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (MacKay) and Blake (Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them. 1917 comes to Digital Download, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD with bonus content showcasing the incredible craft and artistry behind the immersive feature, including a detailed look into the production design, how the film engineered a one shot, 360-degree format and interviews with the cast and crew.

Related: 1917 review

Here are the confirmed bonus features.

BONUS FEATURES ON DVD:

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes

Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1

Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Learn how the one shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life

The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD & BLU-RAYTM, INCLUDING TWO HD EXCLUSIVES

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes

Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins

The Weight of the World: Sam Mendes – Academy Award® winner Sam Mendes discusses his personal connection to World War 1

Allied Forces: Making 1917 – Learn how the one shot, 360-degree format was executed and the pivotal role Academy Award® winner Roger Deakins served in bringing Sam Mendes’ vision to life

The Music of 1917 – Composer Thomas Newman and filmmakers discuss the important role of the Academy Award®-nominated score

In The Trenches – Go behind the scenes with the cast of 1917

Recreating History – Filmmakers offer a detailed look at the production design challenges of recreating the First World War

1917 will also be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray