Pin 1 Shares

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has just dropped the full home release details for the superb action-comedy sequel Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. The film will arrive on digital on April 4 and 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-rayTM and DVD April 13.

Here’s the official synopsis followed by the planned bonus materials:

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL catches up with Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) three years after their first adventure in Jumanji’s mystical video game world. When Spencer goes missing inside the game ahead of the group’s planned reunion from college, his friends, along with his grandfather (Danny DeVito) and his grandfather’s friend (Danny Glover), once again inhabit the avatars of Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), Professor Sheldon Oberon (Jack Black) and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan) to rescue him. As they return to Jumanji, they discover that nothing is as they expect. With more action and surprises, the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape.

BLU-RAY BONUS MATERIALS:

Gag Reel

“Rhys Darby Wants To Jingle”: How do you top Jack Black and Nick Jonas’s unforgettable theme song for the first one? Everyone’s favorite Non Player Character, Rhys Darby is ready to take it to the next, next level.

“Body Swapping: Snapping Into Character”: “In the latest Jumanji adventure, the avatar roles are turned on their heads with new characters and hilarious performances.”

“Back Together: Reuniting the Cast”: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are back and better than ever as they share their excitement to reunite.

“Level Up: Making Jumanji: The Next Level”: From breathtaking scenery, wild adventure, new characters and more- go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they take Jumanji to the Next Level.

“Scene Breakdown: Ostrich Chase”: Jump in your dune buggy and go inside the epic ostrich chase scene as the filmmakers and visual effects team breakdown the creation of this memorable scene.

“Scene Breakdown: Mandrill Bridges”: Moving rope bridges, giant mandrills and incredible stunt work make the mandrills attack one of the most adrenaline pack parts of this film. In this scene breakdown, see how they pulled it off.

“Awkwafina Cat Burglar”: To prepare for her roles as pick pocket, Ming Fleetwood, superstar Awkwafina got a little too method behind the scenes.

“NPC Confessions: Jurgen The Brutal”: Being the bad guy isn’t all glory. Jurgen The Brutal gets real in this candid confessional.

“Grow Up:” Danny DeVito and Danny Glover help Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get in touch with their inner grumpy old men.

“Telenovela”: Kevin Hart gets lost in translation in this melodramatic promo.

“VFX Pre-Vis: Zeppelin Battle”: Compare the detail of the visual effects pre visualization reel and the final picture breakdown of the thrilling Zeppelin battle.

“VFX Pre-Vis: Ostrich Chase”: Track the progression from pre-visualization to finished scene in a side by side comparison of the ostrich chase.

DVD BONUS MATERIALS: