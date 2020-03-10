Pin 7 Shares

The first reactions to the new Mulan movie from Walt Disney Pictures have come in following the film’s world premiere on Monday night. The overall buzz seems to be positive with some aiming the claim that it could be the Mouse House’s best live-action movie yet. In fact, I struggled to find a negative initial take on the movie. Great news.

The film is a new version of the 1998 animated movie. The film tells the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Here’s the full official synopsis as provided by the studio:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

I’m really looking forward to this movie. My memories of the animated movie are good and I will be keen to see what they’ve done with the new version.

The cast includes Liu Yifei as Mulan, as well as Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and the brilliant Jet Li. What a cast, Niki Caro, who directed the wonderful Whale Rider back in 2002 and more recently MacFarland, USA, and The Zookeeper’s Wife – two solidly made movies, which I rather enjoyed – is behind the camera for this one.

Here are some of the reactions from social media.

I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect. (I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments) — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is one of the best live-action adaptation of a Disney animated classic. It honors the 1998 film and the ballad by modernizing themes of female empowerment and iconic scenes, while also standing out w/ great cinematography & battle sequences are reminiscent of Wuxia epics. pic.twitter.com/2DUjzX1M1h — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 10, 2020

I had a lot of fears going into #Mulan, but the balanced screenplay, powerful performances & gorgeous cinematography laid most of them to rest.

Yifei Liu is a force of nature, Gong Li’s sorceress is an awesome addition & I squeed over Yoson An.

In my top 4 of Disney remakes. pic.twitter.com/sgSHQYDZlV — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn’t even matter that it’s not a musical. If you’re a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

oh holy fuck Mulan was actually really good???? it surprised me. it was so action-packed and the camera cinematography was stunning! just wished there were more songs. also everyone in the cast is HOT. go watch it !! #Mulan #mulanpremiere ?? pic.twitter.com/IE6bKtXgyP — ?????? ????????? (@iguanaguavaa) March 10, 2020

#MULAN is shockingly great?? The music really works and there’s an action sequence I’m sure audiences will be talking about for a long, long time. Wouldn’t dare spoil it but let’s just say that Mulan devours a million mile hoagie and if there was any CG used it was invisible. A+! — ben mekler (@benmekler) March 10, 2020

#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is ??? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

Just saw the premiere of @mulan and it is truly a beautiful story of a woman with a mission to remain Loyal, Brave and True. You will not regret seeing this in theaters! ?? Get ready to be inspired! #mulanmovie #disney #mulan — Sarah Ruhlman (@SarahScoop) March 10, 2020

Mulan opens in cinemas on 27th March.