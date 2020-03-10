Share7
The first reactions to the new Mulan movie from Walt Disney Pictures have come in following the film’s world premiere on Monday night. The overall buzz seems to be positive with some aiming the claim that it could be the Mouse House’s best live-action movie yet. In fact, I struggled to find a negative initial take on the movie. Great news.

The film is a new version of the 1998 animated movie. The film tells the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Here’s the full official synopsis as provided by the studio:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

I’m really looking forward to this movie. My memories of the animated movie are good and I will be keen to see what they’ve done with the new version.

The cast includes Liu Yifei as Mulan, as well as Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and the brilliant Jet Li. What a cast, Niki Caro, who directed the wonderful Whale Rider back in 2002 and more recently MacFarland, USA, and The Zookeeper’s Wife – two solidly made movies, which I rather enjoyed – is behind the camera for this one.

Here are some of the reactions from social media.

Mulan opens in cinemas on 27th March.