Pin 0 Shares

I’ve made no secret around these parts over the past few weeks of my love for this new British crime movie named Villain. The film is currently playing in select cinemas and is available on digital download and I urge you to see it as soon as possible, but I also have the DVD details for the release which is set for next month.

Vertigo Releasing has confirmed that the film will be released on DVD on 20th April 2020.

Amongst the cast of the film are the likes of Craig Fairbrass, Robert Glenister, George Russ, and Izuka Hoyle. It is directed by Philip Barantini, who is currently hard at work on his second feature Boiling Point (based on his award-winning short of the same name) with Stephen Graham leading the cast.

Villain follows the harrowing journey of Eddie Franks (Fairbrass). After being released from prison after 10 years, Eddie attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter (Hoyle) and clearing his brother’s (Russo) debt. Despite his best efforts, he finds himself drawn back into a life of crime, with devastating consequences.

There aren’t any details of bonus material as yet but we’ll keep you posted. Here’s the box art.