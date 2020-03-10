Pin 0 Shares

Disney has dropped a brand new trailer for Jungle Cruise, their upcoming live-action feature starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Jack Whitehall.

This one looks a lot of fun. Also amongst the cast is Edgar Ramirez, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise opens in cinemas on July 24, 2020. Watch the new trailer below.