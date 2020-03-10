Pin 1 Shares

A first look clip from Bloodshot, the Vin Diesel-starring comic book adaptation hitting cinemas from tomorrow has been debuted on Playstation’s official Twitter page. The film hits cinemas this week through Sony Pictures.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

We asked Sony Pictures for a first look at #Bloodshot? pic.twitter.com/ad6xULs1pm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 7, 2020

The new clip features Diesel alongside co-star Guy Pearce and is our first proper clip from the film. Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, and Toby Kebbell are also amongst the cast of the film.

Bloodshot opens on 11th March. Check out the clip above.