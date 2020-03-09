Pin 0 Shares

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for their next big cinematic adventure, Black Widow, which will be landing in cinemas in just a matter of weeks.

STarring in the film are the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. The movie will take place in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War which was released in 2016.

Here’s the synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller BLACK WIDOW, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

The movie is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

As well as the trailer we also have the new one-sheet for the movie. You can check out both below and the film itself in cinemas from 1st May.