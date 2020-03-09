Pin 0 Shares

Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for their upcoming sequel A Quiet Place Part II which they will release in cinemas on 19th March. Said featurette features newcomer to the series, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

John Krasinski directs from his own screenplay. Watch the new featurette below.