In 2016, Ken Loach took the Cannes Film Festival by storm, walking away with his second Palme d’Or for the striking drama I, Daniel Blake. Three years on he attempted to do the same with the in-competition zero-hours contracts film Sorry We Missed You, which makes its way to the home formats this week.

Sadly, Loach didn’t manage to duplicate his success at Cannes last year – loosing out the magnificent Parasite – but with Sorry We Missed You, the British filmmaker equals his last movie in terms of impact and realism – a wonderfully performed social drama that impresses from the outset.

Set in Newcastle, Sorry We Missed You revolves around the Turner family. Mother Abbie (Debbie Honeywood) is a health care worker in the community, one employed on a zero-hour contract which, while giving something of a flexibility in the hours she puts in, has a downside in that work is never guaranteed, and things like holidays and gaps in her work day go unpaid. Husband Ricky (Kris Hitchen) is a former builder who, after struggling to find work, goes into the independent delivery business, a new job where he will effectively be ‘self-employed.’ To set-up shop he must commit to working six days a week, often for 14 hours a day, and buy his own van, something he does by selling Abbie’s car. There’s also their two children – Katie Proctor as Liza Jane, and Rhys Stone as Seb, a teenager who is going off the rails in a big way. Sorry We Missed You focuses on the family’s struggles with making ends meet in a relentless modern society hell-bent on quick, next-day delivery times, corporations maximising profits and the impact that has on families struggling on a financial and an altogether personal level.

Sorry We Missed You is urgent, moving, often relatable, gut-wrenching, and anger-inducing. Sincerely one of Loach’s best in a career that has spanned six decades. It will split audiences like all good cinemas does, and indeed should, but more importantly, will also spark conversation in the auditoriums and might just question how much we conduct our lives in this ever-changing, more demanding modern world. Very powerful stuff.

Bonus features

‘Making Sorry We Missed You’ features interviews with the two main cast members Kris Hitchen and Debbie Honeywood, as well as director Loach, producer Rebecca O’Brien and screenwriter Paul Laverty. It is great to see some B-roll of the filmmaker at work and to see him chat about some of the insight into the making of the film, but the featurette is very short – running to just about five minutes. ‘How To Make A Ken Loach Film’ is actually based around the making of Loach’s previous Palme d’Or -winning film I, Daniel Blake. Again there are interviews with producer Rebecca O’Brien, writer Paul Laverty, casting director Kathleen Crawford etc, but the best insight comes when Loach and Laverty are walking the streets brainstorming ideas, observing the high street presumably in Newcastle, and then the behind the scenes rehearsal with his key cast, including Dave Johns’s screen test/audition. There is also chats with Hayley Squires who talks about how she approached her character of Katie. The documentary covers the shooting and editing stages of I, Daniel Blake and even features footage of Loach collecting his Palme d’Or in Cannes back in2016. It’s great to observe, and easily the best bonus feature on the disc. It is all very candid, insightful, and detailed, running to around 25-30 minutes in length. There are also assorted deleted scenes and a gallery of paintings by Aidan Doyle.

Sorry We Missed You is available on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital on 9th March, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment