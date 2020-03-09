Pin 1 Shares

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for their upcoming new series Home Before Dark which comes to the streaming service very soon in April. Executive produced by Jon M. Chu, the series stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Aziza Scott, Louis Herthum, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu and Deric McCabe.

Home Before Dark comes to the screen from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The dramatic mystery series, executive produced by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) and inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The full ten episodes will land on 3rd April. Looks good.

Here’s that new trailer.