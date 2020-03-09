Pin 0 Shares

We reported last week that the new James Bond movie No Time To Die has been pushed back a full seven months to November and, while this has been news for a little while, Daniel Craig has confirmed that the movie will definitely be his swan song as 007.

Appearing on Saturday Night Live at the weekend, Craig said: “This next James Bond film is going to be my last,”

“But it’s going to be one of the best. Because we got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag come to help with some of the dialogue.”

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The new film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Amongst the cast are Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes as “M”, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Here’s Craig’s monologue from SNL in full.