Lionsgate has just shared a new poster for the upcoming Saw spin-off, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, which lands in cinemas in May. The film stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson in a new installment in the popular horror series. Darren Lyn Bousman returns to direct.

Synopsis: A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

