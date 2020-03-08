Pin 0 Shares

Joe Begos’ Bliss was one of the most talked about films of last summer’s Arrow Video Frightfest. The film was a modern take on the vampire genre and followed a drug-fuelled artist on a spiral into blood-lust. It’s been barely six months and Begos is already back at Frightfest – this time the Glasgow event – with his follow-up VFW.

This is arguably the starriest of Begos’ films thus far, VFW stars Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, Martin Kove, and David Patrick Kelly. Now, you might not necessarily recognise too many of these names, but you’ll certainly know their faces; the quintet have built up steady careers as character actors. Here they all play a group of war veterans whom spend their nights, and days, drinking their lives away in a local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) post. Their typical Friday evening gets interrupted, and their sanctuary exposed, after a chance encounter with a young woman called Lizard (Sienna McCormick). Lizard has stolen a vast quantity of a highly sought after drug, called Hype, from a very dangerous drug dealer. Cue a battle between our group, the local dealers, and an army of strung-up addicts.

Begos fully embraces the aesthetic of gritty action movies from the eighties, heavily channelling John Carpenter’s Assault on Precinct 13. It’s a nifty little throwback to those uber-violent films that we don’t really get anymore. There’s more than a little of The Running Man and Mad Max peppered through-out, making it a perfect Friday / Saturday film. One that needs to be watched LOUD. VFW is crammed full of blood, guts and squished heads, so will certainly satisfy those with a stomach for gore. Backing up the onscreen viscera is a throbbing electronic score by Steve Moore. If these elements combined don’t get the adrenaline pumping, I’m not sure what will.

With Bliss, Begos crafted a film that on the surface was a grimy, drug-drenched exploration of addiction, creativity and vampirism. Underneath that though was a strong undercurrent of feminine sensuality. In VFW he has created the antithesis with gnarly masculinity jumping to the fore.

The nicest thing about VFW though has to be giving the spotlight to these older characters. As previously mentioned, most of these actors have made a living by being either the bad guy, or the character on the periphery; placing them front and centre gives them to time to shine. Each character has their own moment, and all demonstrate how ferocious they can be, though personally it’s the wonderful William Sadler that takes it. He’s the pseudo second-in-command to Lang’s leader and is a character you warm to almost immediately. There’s also a nice mirroring of his Disturbing Behaviour character (intentional or not) during a moment towards the film’s climax.

Assault on Precinct 13 meets Green Room, starring The Expendables, VFW is a turbo-charged siege action thriller that throws a mighty punch. Though not quite as perfect as Bliss, VFW is sure to whip audiences into a frenzy.

VFW was reviewed at Arrow Video FrightFest Glasgow.