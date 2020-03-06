Pin 1 Shares

We’ve managed to get our hands on the trailer for an upcoming Netflix film The Platform, a movie set within the walls of a vertical prison where inmates are assigned to a level and forced to ration food from a platform that moves between the floors. Enough, we’re in.

The Spanish-language satirical science fiction is directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia debuted at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and although it has already had a release in its homeland, Spain, and a couple of other countries (Hong Kong from today) it will arrive on Netflix in some territories in just a couple of weeks.

Synopsis: In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Some Netflix regions get this on 20th March. Here’s the trailer.