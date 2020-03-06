Pin 1 Shares

“How far would you go for justice?” A new trailer has landed for an interesting-looking Korean film titled The Beast, which will land on our screens later in the year. The film is described as a tense murder-mystery/ action-thriller and stars Lee Sung-min and Yoo Jae-myung.

The Beast trailer

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Beast is a tense murder mystery / action thriller about two detectives in conflict who have to team up to solve a gruesome murder. After the mutilated body of a missing girl is discovered in the tidelands of Incheon, Han-soo (Lee Sung-min: The Spy Gone North) and Min-tae (Yoo Jae-myung), who have been rivals for years, are now in charge of finding the culprit.The case seems like it will find a quick resolution with a suspect in custody, but things take a dark turn when Han-su meets an informant ( who insists that he knows who the murderer is. As cover-ups and secret deals ensue, tension rise between the two detectives as the pressure of solving a crime is shaking up the Korean peninsula comes to a head.

Signature Entertainment will release the film on 6th April. Here’s the trailer.