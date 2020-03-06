Pin 2 Shares

Zoiks! The new Scoob trailer has arrived online for your viewing pleasure this Friday morning. The animated feature is Scooby-Doo and co.’s first full-length film and will arrive in cinemas later in the spring.



The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.

Here’s the full synopsis as provided by the studio behind the movie, Warner Bros. Pictures.

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Amongst the voice cast of the new movie is the likes of Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, and Frank Welker. Tony Cervone directs for the studio.

The screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson & Derek Elliott and Matt Lieberman, story by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Cervone’s creative team includes editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg.

The animation in this certainly looks impressive and I’m sure that this legendary brand will reach a new audience, and delight some of the old fans too.

Scoob! will be released nationwide on 15th May 2020 by Warner Bros. Pictures. Here’s the new Scoob trailer for your viewing pleasure, folks.