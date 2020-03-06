Pin 1 Shares

Lionsgate Movies has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming thriller Antebellum. The film is led by Janelle Monáe and also stars the likes of Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone. It will arrive in cinemas later this year and it looks absolutely terrifying! Watch the new Antebellum in the player below.

New Antebellum trailer

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming film as provided by the studio.

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

If the words Bush+Renz are familiar then you may know them for their Jay-Z short ‘Kill Jay-Z’ for his album 4:44, or the many promos they’ve directed in the advertising world. They’ve helmed projects for huge brands like Porsche and Vogue and I really love their work. I can’t wait to see what they’ve done with their first feature.

Antebellum comes to the screen from the duo from their own screenplay and the film should start rolling out into cinemas from April. We’ll obviously bring you a full review of the movie after it has been put before our eyes.

