For her directorial debut, Lost Transmissions, director Katharine O’Brien recounts the affecting story of a music producer suffering from schizophrenia.

At a party, Hannah (Juno Temple) meets Theo (Simon Pegg) when she’s invited up to sing for the room as he plays the piano. He’s a music producer, and she has quite a talent for singing. The pair quickly hit it off, seeing the potential in one another, with Hannah even landing a gig writing for popstar Dana Lee (Alexandra Daddario) as a result of Theo’s help. However, when he stops taking his medication, his schizophrenia returns and starts to consume his life; as Hannah tries to get him medical attention, she realises how difficult a task it is given the state of Los Angeles’ poor healthcare system.

Films are often a great platform to start discussions and engage audiences on various issues and topics; O’Brien’s first effort as a filmmaker arrives with a lot to add to the conversation of mental health. Speaking to us at the film’s premiere at GFF, the writer/director informed us of how the story came to be – inspired by a friend of Katharine’s that suffers from schizophrenia and “sent them down the rabbit hole for a minute”. Her script is a well-informed one that really sheds necessary light on the illness and the devastating effects it has on one’s life – and those around them. In this instance, the one is Theo. O’Brien’s considerate writing really adds so much to these characters; we spend the first act of the film getting to know them – Theo and Hannah and their friendship, namely – and it makes it all the more heartbreaking when we see Theo eventually suffer.

It’s also a testament to Pegg’s astounding work here that really makes us feel for Theo; the actor turns in a vulnerable performance that is easily the magnum opus of his career to date. You believe every second of the pain Theo is going through. O’Brien also does a good job of showing how poor Los Angeles’ healthcare system is as Hannah faces all kinds of hell trying to navigate it for her friend. As a PSA on schizophrenia and America’s wavering medical ability, O’Brien’s observations are important and executed well – making Lost Transmissions a worthwhile watch for its subject matter alone. However, where it falters is in being a film. There’s not much of a cohesive narrative to be found here; after a very promising set-up that establishes its characters and direction with good stead, we’re left with a hazy, plotless movie that loses its focus with every passing second. Whilst the character interactions are fascinating and well-written, and the cast gives very committed turns, it’s unable to maintain the momentum it starts out with so trickles off until it just kind of ends. It’s a shame given how strongly it sets out and how important the subject matter is (not to mention how well O’Brien and Pegg handle the schizophrenia) but sadly Lost Transmissions gets lost in its own transmission.

Lost Transmissions was reviewed at GFF 2020.