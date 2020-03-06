Pin 1 Shares

Alicia (Paula Silva) and Bruno (Augusto Gordillo) are visiting Alicia’s home town. Whilst there, they decide to spend the day in the local quarry hanging out with Alicia’s childhood BFF’s Tincho (Rafael Beltrán) and Tola (Luis Pazos). Things aren’t quite that straightforward though as Tincho and Alicia have a romantic history, and Tincho seems to be having a hard time disentangling himself. This isn’t helped by Alicia’s apparent indecision on who she wants to be with. Cooped up together in the secluded and remote location starts to cause tensions to arise and paranoia to set-in, and it’s not long before cataclysmic events unfold.

Described early on as “the siren of the group”, Alicia is the focal point of this film. She’s the only character that links the other three, and it quickly becomes apparent that all of them are drawn to her for one reason or another. These reasons form the drama of the piece and feel entirely natural. At the centre of everything, we have the relationship between Bruno and Alicia. It’s clear from the outset that they should not be together as they have a highly toxic relationship. As their relationship unravels, the audience gets sucked in and we, like Tincho and Tola, are subjected to feeling awkward. Many of us have, at one time or another, been in the company of a couple in the midst of a ‘secret’ feud, and the film replicates that feeling of wanting the Earth to open up and swallow us beautifully.

Aiding the naturalism of the piece is the ‘party’ itself. Typically a ‘party’ or ‘catch-up’ with friends within the genre world means excessive alcohol consumption, casual sex, and nudity. In The Quarry opts to skip the raucous partying that is usually on display. Rather than the usual loud and boozy celebrations, this is a much more sedate hangout. Don’t be fooled though, as despite its different approach, In The Quarry is rife with tension.

It is during the opening titles that directors Bernardo and Rafael Antonaccio introduce our quarry setting. The duo uses these opening moments to familiarise the audience with the location, cleverly pointing out all the dangers and pitfalls. Their use of wide shots immediately highlights the vastness of the surroundings and just how remote a place it is. As these elements start to appear later down the line, the audience can have a fun time trying to piece together just how and what – if anything – will be responsible for the group’s undoing.

They say that patience is a virtue, and that’s especially true of In the Quarry. This is a film that slowly, oh so slowly and deliberately, draws out the tension and paranoia. It would have been all too easy for the film to race off, explode early on, and then follow the aftermath. Easy and all too familiar. Instead, we spend a good hour or so of the svelte eighty minute run time exploring the build-up, with only moments spent on the aftermath.

Held together by a chilling and unnerving performance from Augusto Gordiillo as Bruno, In The Quarry is a nifty and intense look at the power dynamics of relationships.

In the Quarry was reviewed at Glasgow FrightFest 2020.