Prison escape dramas aren’t exactly new ground for Hollywood, with the tried and tested formula providing some of cinema’s most solid entertainment since the ’60s. This may deter some of the more dubious audience members out there, but make no mistake, this is truly something remarkable. Escape from Pretoria marks the feature film debut of Francis Annan, an up-and-coming director with a very bright future ahead of him.

Based on the real-life story, the film centres around Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber), two political prisoners of conscience in South Africa during the apartheid. As the title suggests, these two quickly form a plan to escape the prison and return to their loved ones. At the brisk runtime of 106 minutes, the film wastes absolutely no time in establishing the narrative formula promised by its promotional material. The audience is quickly thrown behind bars alongside its wrongfully imprisoned protagonists, which is extremely effective in gripping attention early on.

From the moment we enter the nightmarish prison, tension escalates at an uncomfortably rapid pace. If viewers are concerned about an appropriate time to visit the bathroom, they should be made aware now that there isn’t one. In fact, it’s genuinely difficult to remember a cinematic experience that challenges the emotional strain of this one. Conversely, Annan manages the seemingly impossible by juggling this intensity with the occasional moment of levity between the cast. This is in no small part a reflection of the wonderful chemistry between the central actors. As three contrasting character types, the perfectly-cast-roles are exhilarating to watch together on screen. Mark Leonard Winter, in particular, is easily the biggest scene-stealer, as the loveable wildcard with a heart of gold.

Despite a slightly dodgy South African accent, Radcliffe also delivers a predictably strong performance. A performance almost brilliant enough to distract yourself from the creeping thought of ‘when did Harry Potter get ripped?’ Radcliffe continues to craft himself an interesting career as an incredibly versatile and unique artist in a post-Potter world.

Whether it comes as a result of Annan’s masterful directing, utilising painstakingly gripping closeup shots, or the powerful performances of its cast, Escape from Pretoria will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. While easily categorised as deeply stressful viewing, the importance of its message alongside its beautiful tonal balance make this an experience not to be escaped.

Escape From Pretoria is now playing.