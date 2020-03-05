Pin 1 Shares

Here’s a new trailer and poster for a film that I really rather enjoyed from late last year on the festival circuit, the Eva Green-led space exploration drama ‘Proxima’. The film also stars Matt Dillon alongside Green as a couple of astronauts who are deep in training for a mission called ‘Proxima’ which will take them into orbit for a full year. Check out the Proxima trailer and poster below.

Proxima trailer and poster land online ahead of the May 2020 release

Lars Eidinger and Sandra Hüller are also amongst the cast of the Alice Winocour-directed feature which will land in cinemas on 8th May.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Eva Green gives a career best performance in this epic and emotionally charged new drama from acclaimed director Alice Winocour. Green plays Sarah, a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. The only woman in the arduous programme, she has been chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima’. Putting enormous strain on her relationship with her daughter (played by outstanding newcomer Zélie Boulant-Lemesle), the training begins to take its toll on both as Sarah’s training progresses and the launch looms ever closer. Featuring stunning performances from the entire cast which includes Matt Dillon, Lars Eidinger and Sandra Hüller, Winocour’s new film is an unmissable cinematic experience which will take audiences on a gripping, emotional and life-affirming journey.

I loved this movie when I saw it at TIFF last year. You can check out my full review of the film at the end of the link above. Proxima also screens at this year’s GFF which is now in progress up in Scotland.

Catch the new Proxima trailer along with the portrait one-sheet for the film below. We’ll bring you more on the movie as it comes in.