Netflix has finally dropped the full trailer for the third season of one of their best television shows, the superb Ozark. We have been addicted to this thrilling series which must boast the most impressive first episode/ pilot we’ve ever seen. Jason Bateman leads the cast of the series, which has its third season drop on the streaming service from 27th March. Watch the Ozark season 3 trailer below.

Ozark season 3 trailer

Here’s the official synopsis for Ozark courtesy of Netflix themselves. If you’re unfamiliar with the show and haven’t seen the first two awesome seasons, there are some slight spoilers in the following paragraph, so be warned.

Ozark Season 3: It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

The new season stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. The series from MRC Television was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams who executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

Believe me, this is outstanding television and we cannot wait for the end of March to come. If you’ve not caught up with this show as yet, do so at your earliest opportunity.

The thirds season, which has been confirmed to consist of another ten sure-to-be-magnificent episodes, will also be available in 4K on Netflix from the 27th.

